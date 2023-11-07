Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $251.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 170,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.