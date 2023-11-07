Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.40%.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.
