Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$13.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.21. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.46 and a 52 week high of C$16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.40%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

