PPG Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.70. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

