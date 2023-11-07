PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRAA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,780.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PRA Group by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.