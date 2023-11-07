PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. PRA Group’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

PRA Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $568.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,780.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PRA Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

