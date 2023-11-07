Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $164,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

