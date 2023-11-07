Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 143,828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $159,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.