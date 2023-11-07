Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,651 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Performance Food Group worth $101,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,326 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

