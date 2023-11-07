Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 381,114 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 381,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $154,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

