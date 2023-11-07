Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Priority Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

