Prom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00012494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and $1.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,819.86 or 0.99964435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.33963699 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,305,155.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.