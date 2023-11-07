Prometeus Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $83.83 million and $680,561.69 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00012529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

