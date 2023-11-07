ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $3.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

