Prospect Capital (PSEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

PSEC stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -184.61%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,954.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,788,840.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSEC

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.