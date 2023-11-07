Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.83.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,954.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,788,840.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

