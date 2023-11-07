Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average is $157.88.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

