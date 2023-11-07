Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered by Analyst

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Park-Ohio in a research report issued on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

PKOH opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 981,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 380,560 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

