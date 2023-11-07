RB Capital Management LLC Buys 3,761 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

