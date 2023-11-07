RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $268.91 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average of $282.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

