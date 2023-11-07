RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $180.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.