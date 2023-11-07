RB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 203.4% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $394,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GS opened at $323.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

