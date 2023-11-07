Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:OGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of O stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

