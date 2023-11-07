Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

