Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income updated its FY23 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.98-$4.01 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 851,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,613,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 234,147 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.