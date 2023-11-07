Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY23 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.98-$4.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 684,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,994. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

