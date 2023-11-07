Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.26 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

