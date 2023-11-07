Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Reed’s stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

