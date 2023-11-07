Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

