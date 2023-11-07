Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REPYY. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Repsol has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

