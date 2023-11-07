RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $26.46 million and $238,205.85 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,304 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $262,826.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

