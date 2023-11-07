RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.19-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.83 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.