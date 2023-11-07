RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.61.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 941,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,459,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

