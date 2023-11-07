Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,177 shares of company stock worth $323,960. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

