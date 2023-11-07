Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.28 and its 200-day moving average is $232.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

