Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

