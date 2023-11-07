Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $294.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.30 and its 200 day moving average is $306.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

