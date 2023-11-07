Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

