Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

