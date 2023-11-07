Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,958 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

