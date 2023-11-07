Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average is $245.62. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.16.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

