Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.59.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

