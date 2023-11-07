Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Rover Group Trading Down 0.6 %
ROVR opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,322 shares of company stock worth $2,210,609. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.
About Rover Group
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
