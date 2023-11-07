Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$32.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.86.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$18.85 and a 12-month high of C$31.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -26.69%.

Insider Activity at Maple Leaf Foods

In related news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total transaction of C$104,563.55. 40.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.