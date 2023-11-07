Royce & Associates LP Acquires 11,100 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.83. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

View Our Latest Report on HLIO

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.