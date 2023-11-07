Royce & Associates LP Acquires 34,652 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.97% of Cars.com worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARS opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

