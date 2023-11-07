Royce & Associates LP Acquires 91,657 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,657 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.66% of Steven Madden worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

