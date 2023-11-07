Royce & Associates LP Buys 25,941 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.62% of Origin Bancorp worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 154,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

