Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard acquired 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,716.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHYF

The Shyft Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.