Royce & Associates LP Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.23% of Dillard’s worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dillard’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DDS opened at $324.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

