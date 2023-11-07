Royce & Associates LP Has $13.74 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

