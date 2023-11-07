Royce & Associates LP Has $15.32 Million Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.45% of Nova worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 554.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark increased their price target on Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

